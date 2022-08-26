ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – A fun ambience, delicious food, and of course, picture-perfect mimosas. Those are just a few of the components necessary for a celebratory brunch.

Brunch and Munch Eatery and Creperie in Odessa, has truly mastered the art of this beloved meal.

“My husband I lived in Dallas while we were going to school and we loved going to brunch. When we moved back, there wasn’t anything that was actually like full-service brunch. So we wanted to fill in the gap of something we felt the Permian Basin needed and deserved,” said co-owner Melissa Burns.

Immediately when you walk in to the restaurant, you can see the passion Melissa and her husband Dustin have for making your brunch dreams come to life.

“You can’t do brunch halfway. Brunch has to be done at 100%. The sweet, the savory, the mimosas, different options, the full-service of everything, the ambience, all of it makes a full-service brunch to me,” said Burns.

From a champagne cart to a flower wall, every inch of the places looks like another area that you can get that perfect Instagram photo. And the food is just as picturesque!

“Plating is one of our big things here. We want to make sure that our plates go out not only looking good, but tasting good also,” said Burns.

Green Chicken Chilaquiles

Being a brunch-focused restaurant, they have all the hearty options you could want like biscuits and gravy, loaded French toast, and traditional chilaquiles. But what sets them apart from the rest is their extensive crepe menu.

“Our crepes are actually cooked in the traditional French style. They don’t have any color, they’re tender, they’re not like the street style crepes that are cooked a little more than the traditional way,” said Burns.”

Whether you get a crepe as your main entrée, a dessert, or as a fun side to share, they’re definitely a must-try on the menu.

Brunch and Munch offers both savory and sweet options along with the choice to build your own, where you can tailor the crepe to your exact craving.

Trainer Approved Crepe

If you’re feeling festive, you’ll definitely want to top off your meal with one of their beautiful brunch cocktails.

From mimosa towers to brunch flights, and more the drinks have all been carefully crafted to look as great as they taste.

Strawberries and Cream Champagne Punch

Recently voted ‘Best in the Basin’ in nine different categories such as Best Sunday Brunch, Best Restaurant, and Best Food Service you definitely can’t go wrong stopping in on weekdays or the weekend.

For more on Brunch and Munch’s menu click here.