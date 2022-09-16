ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – If you live in Odessa or even any neighboring town, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of Southern Maid Donuts.

The shop originally opened in 1955 and has remained pretty much the exact same ever since.

“I love donuts and I could eat a pan right now if they let me. If I come back from you know where, I would do it again,” said owner Jose Guadalupe Gonzalez.

Gonzalez started working at the donut shop when it first opened and took over in 1967. But the store’s longevity hasn’t come without hard work. Gonzalez has been at the shop nearly every day since it opened, often times getting in around 3 a.m.

“Not all donut shops last this long, they come and go, you know what I mean? And we’ve stay here ever since,” said Gonzalez.

Until this day, drivers wait all the way down the street on the drive-thru line, just to get a taste of their delicious treats.

Gonzalez’s daughter who grew up in the shop says the three most popular donuts are the chocolate, glazed, and cherry. But her personal must-try is the coconut which she recommends eating with your eyes closed.

