MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re looking for a true culinary experience, head out to Cowboy Prime.

“We’re a meat-centric restaurant focused on bringing the best of Texas to Midland,” said Antonio Votta, Regional Culinary Director of Felipe Armenta Restaurants.

The restaurant is located in Ally Village in the same spot where Butter used to be, and is owned by Felipe Armenta who also owns Cork & Pig and Red Oak Kitchen.

“It’s going to be the same fun experience. Scratch kitchen, everything made in-house, but really a meat-focused restaurant that features sushi and is totally different than what Cork & Pig and Red Oak are.”

The restaurant has a modern, elegant ambience, and the food is just as beautiful to look at.

The meat is mainly locally sourced from Midland Meat Co. and the menu offers some of the most indulgent steaks you can get your hands on. This includes a Bone-In Cowboy Ribeye and even a 24K Gold Tomahawk Chop.

24k Gold Tomahawk Chop

“We have a Josper grill that we flew in and imported from Italy. We cook our steaks at around 6-700 degrees and they really get a nice permeated smoked flavor that goes all the way through and they have a nice charcoal crust on the side.”

Before you get your steak, you’re encouraged to order off the sushi menu for a surf & turf meal. All the seafood is imported from Hawaii daily.

Hawaiian Tuna Tartare

“Each customer really likes what we’re doing right now. Trust us that we have high quality fish and fresh fish,” said Antonio Garcia, Director of Sushi.

Seared Ahi Tuna Roll

They have a wide variety of seafood including nigiri, Hawaiian tuna tartare, and sushi rolls.

For more on Cowboy Prime’s menu and to make a reservation click here.