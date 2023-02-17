MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Mardi Gras is coming up on Tuesday (2/21) and fortunately, you don’t have to be in Louisiana to celebrate!

Marty G’s food truck will be hosting two different events in honor of the holiday and serving up authentic Cajun food.

“Mardi Gras is a major thing for us back at home, and I feel like everyone should get a sense of what it feels like to do a Cajun holiday like we do and how important it is to us,” said co-owner Justin Gautreaux.

Justin and his father Marty Gautreaux are from New Iberia, LA. The father-son-duo says it’s a small town with a lot of culture, and Mardi Gras is a big part of that.

“There’s parades and food. It’s a huge thing in Louisiana, even the schools shut down,” said Marty Gautreaux.

In English, Mardi Gras means ‘Fat Tuesday.’ Marty says on this day everyone gets together to feast and eat meat before lent.

“We literally eat all we can eat. Especially all of the meats and stuff like that because on Ash Wednesday and every Friday during lent Catholics aren’t supposed to be eating meat.”

Marty and his son Justin ship almost all of their ingredients directly from Louisiana so you know you’re getting the real deal. Some of their specialties are the chicken and sausage gumbo, red beans & sausage, and crawfish étouffée.

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

If you’d like to go and feast on some delicious Cajun food, there will be multiple opportunities to do so.

Marty G’s Mardi Gras events

11am till 10pm – Marty G’s will be at Tall City Brewery for a special Mardi Gras traditional style party with their food trailer and traditional Louisiana foods available & partying on the patio.

4pm till sell out – Marty G’s will be at Woody’s Hideaway for a CRAWFISH and SHRIMP boil. There will be hundreds of pounds of crawfish at this event along with shrimp and other trimmings.

To keep up with where Mardi G’s is on a weekly basis check out their Facebook page. For a look at their menu click here.