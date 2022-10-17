MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re a fan of chicken wings – which who isn’t? – you’ve got to pay a visit to Buffalo Jo’s in Midland.

To start, the chicken wing restaurant has more than a dozen different flavors. Their sauces range from classics like buffalo & lemon pepper to more unique options like orange chicken & ranch fire.

“We wanted to do something different because everyone does tacos and burgers and so I saw that there was a need for a wing truck. I started doing it on my days off and then it just became overwhelming,” said Joseph Deleon, Buffalo Jo’s co-owner.

Joseph Deleon opened up Buffalo Jo’s along with Ivan Ferrer as a food truck two years ago. As demand for their wings grew, they decided to follow their dream of opening a restaurant and turned their part-time gig into a career.

“I just saw how busy he was and saw this was something good so I decided to invest in it. It’s been good, it’s been stressful but it’s going to pay off,” said Ferrer.

Now, there’s a lot of good chicken wings out there, so what sets Buffalo Jo’s apart? According to Deleon and Ferrer, it’s their fresh chicken, well-vetted chicken wing supplier, and their crispiness.

“It’s not going to be any soggy wing. They’re fresh, never frozen. They come in the truck not frozen so I think that’s what makes us different too. Also the size of it, you get pretty good size wings,” said Ferrer.

Diablo Wings

On top of all the flavors on their menu, they always have a flavor of the week to spice things up and give you an additional option to choose from.

“Every week we run a featured sauce and it’s been a big hit. I don’t know how many sauces we’ve gone through so far but it’s crazy. It gets overwhelming sometimes and I’m like ‘what’s the new sauce this week?,'” said Deleon.

Flavor of the week (10/11-10/16): Valentina

If you’re not in the mood for chicken wings you can still indulge at Buffalo Jo’s. They have an indulgent fried chicken sandwich, cheeseburger, truffle and buffalo fries that are a meal in themselves.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

As for the future of Buffalo Jo’s, the owners say this is just the beginning.

“We do plan to grow. We’re definitely going to get a bigger location and hopefully down the road we’ll get multiple locations. With the way things are going right now we have a plan, we have a goal,” said Deleon.

For more on Buffalo Jo’s and the extensive menu options click here.