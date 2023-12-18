MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland District Attorney sent a release Monday morning, stating that Greg Barrera III, 19, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for murder. Barrera was 17 at the time of the shooting.

The shooting happened in May 2021, outside a venue hall on W. Wall Street, called Kessler’s Hall. Midland Police Department says Barrera shot five times at Samuel Anaya, 19, who was walking in the alley behind the venue hall. The DA says both young men were at the venue for a rap showcase that attracted a large crowd.

Evidence presented in the case showed the shooting happened after Barrera drove his truck up from behind Anaya, who likely never saw the attack coming.

Authorities believe the shooting was likely motivated by disputes among different groups involved locally in rap music.

Now, Barrera was sentenced late Friday to 60 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The Midland DA says he must serve at least half of his sentence before he gets parole. Barrera had been out on bond since the shooting but was remanded into custody immediately.

