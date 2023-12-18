MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Mōtiv Fitness in Midland is designed to celebrate, challenge, and motivate clients as they achieve their personal fitness goals! They offer a wide range of classes, including barre, cycling, yoga, and more.

When it comes to Barre 45 – it’s a whole-body workout that incorporates repetition of strategic movements to fully fatigue all major muscle groups while strengthening and defining lean muscles and increasing cardiovascular endurance.

The importance of an engaged core is emphasized throughout the class as it supports correct form, increases core strength, and improves balance and posture.

Props are also used throughout the duration of the 45-minute class and include: Barre, sculpt ball, hand weights, resistance bands, & sliders.

If you want to check out their full lineup of classes or learn more about Mōtiv Fitness in Midland, visit motivfitness.com.