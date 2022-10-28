MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Fix West Texas and Midland Animal Services have partnered together to bring some fun to the area.

Bring your furry little friends to Beal Park located at 5200 W. Wall street from 10:00am – 1:00pm for their howl-o-ween festival.

This event is free family friendly fun filled with some any activities: doggy dash, pie eating contest, face painting, food trucks, bounce houses, and a costume contest.

The costume contest will have three categories: best costume, best pet/parent costume, and spookiest pet costume.

While all the fun is happening so will the pet adoption fair!