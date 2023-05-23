REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times for Balmorhea State Park. The park often reaches its capacity limit of about 650 park visitors per day, which includes picnickers, swimmers, and campers from across the state of Texas.

One of the improvements for the weekend is the pool cleaning. A week-long process that requires the staff at the park to reduce the water level, so the power-washing process can help remove the algae at the bottom of the pool, paint, and any repairs that are needed to the bottom of the pool. It takes crews five days to complete the cleanup efforts to welcome the park visitors.

The park does receive help from other state park employees to complete the algae cleanup process.

Because of the holiday weekend, the park encourages visitors to make reservations in advance if they plan to spend the weekend at the state park. Those reservations can be made on their website or by calling the reservation department at (512) 389-8900. Reservations give access to the grilling site, camping site, and or swimming in the spring-fed swimming pool.

Consuming or displaying any alcohol is not allowed on the state park property. During the springtime, there are many types of wildlife on the state park’s property and visitors should not feed, catch, or disturb the wildlife.