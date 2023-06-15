REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Balmorhea State Park will be celebrating 100 years of Texas State Parks under the Texas stars in the world’s largest spring-fed swimming pool this Saturday.

As one of many 100-year celebrations happening in State Parks across Texas this year, entry to the park will be free on the day of the event, though this only applies to day passes, and you can reserve your free pass in advance in order to guarantee your entry to the celebration.

Visitors will be able to celebrate 100 years during the Starry Nights of Balmorhea State Park – Texas Parks and Wildlife Constellation Tour. Local astronomers will be conducting an in-depth tour of the night sky, highlighting the wonders above.

The Starry Skies of Balmorhea State Park event will be on Saturday, June 17th, from 9pm to 11pm, meeting at the front office.

The event is free with park admission, adult admission is $7 and children 12 and under get in free.

This will be a blackout event and limited use of flashlights and cell phones is requested. These items will not be allowed in the viewing area as the artificial light diminishes your night vision.

You can learn more about the 100-year celebrations across Texas on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.