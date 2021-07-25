Balloon release to remember the life of Midland teen

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Friends and family came out this weekend to Reyes/Mashburn/Nelms Park to share their fondest memories of Nicholas Terrazas. Many people in the community honored the life of Terrazas with a balloon release.

Terrazas was heavily involved in the community – from being a member of the Corvette Club to playing sports throughout school right here in Midland. Friends of Terrazas say that Nicholas was a “hard worker” and never gave up on his dreams.

“19 years old stepping up being out there..his dedication was unmatched”. says a friend of Terrazas.

The life of Nicholas Terrazas will not be forgotten.

“It’ll never be the same but I’m gonna do everything I can to make Nicks proud” shared his older sister.

Friends of the Terrazas family have set up a Go Fund Me account to help pay for his funeral expenses.