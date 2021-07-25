Balloon release to remember the life of Midland teen

News

by: Tatiana Battle

Posted: / Updated:

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Friends and family came out this weekend to Reyes/Mashburn/Nelms Park to share their fondest memories of Nicholas Terrazas. Many people in the community honored the life of Terrazas with a balloon release.

Terrazas was heavily involved in the community – from being a member of the Corvette Club to playing sports throughout school right here in Midland. Friends of Terrazas say that Nicholas was a “hard worker” and never gave up on his dreams.

“19 years old stepping up being out there..his dedication was unmatched”. says a friend of Terrazas.

The life of Nicholas Terrazas will not be forgotten.

“It’ll never be the same but I’m gonna do everything I can to make Nicks proud” shared his older sister.

Friends of the Terrazas family have set up a Go Fund Me account to help pay for his funeral expenses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss