Backstage at Summer Mummers

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Get your popcorn ready! Summer Mummers is back for its 73rd season of good laughs and popcorn throwing. Summer Mummers is known as the longest continuous melodrama in the United States.

This West Texas melodrama is a unique theatrical experience. From popcorn throwing to watching the melodrama unfold to laughing through the Olio, Summer Mummers is unlike any play you’ve ever seen before.

A time-old tradition in the Permian Basin, Summer Mummers is the largest fundraiser for Midland Community Theatre. Revenue generated by Summer Mummers goes towards the season shows, education programs, and general operations of MCT.

We went behind the scenes to see what it really takes to put a show like this together. Hundreds of people volunteer to bring Summer Mummers to life.

This year’s theme of the show is “Bootleg Boobery in the Basin”, a take on prohibition and the community’s reaction to COVID-19. When talking to the volunteers it’s recommended that first-timers wear closed toes shoes and an open mind.

Tickets are still available… even though we’re told it sells out fast.

Click here for more information on how you can get in on all the fun!