Back to school weekend in the Basin

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Well it is about that time, the kids are heading back to school in the Basin!

As the first day of school approaches parents were out this weekend checking off their school supply list for the upcoming school year.

“It’s just really good to see everybody getting back getting back to normal..excited to go back to school,” says Music City Mall General Manager, Greg Morgan.

just a year ago, things looked very different around this time of year.

“Most of the kids got to stay home last year..this year everybody i’s excited to go back to in-person learning,” says Morgan.

Students attending schools in Midland ISD start heading out the door as early as Monday, August 2nd.

As for ECISD students, they don’t have to start packing their backpacks until the following week.