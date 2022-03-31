ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Odessa College Department of Music hosts an evening of classical music presented by premier pianists and OC faculty members in a Faculty Piano Recital tonight at 7 pm.

Guests can expect to hear performances from first-class pianist and OC faculty member Gayle Bizzell, OC Visual & Performing Arts department chair, and conductor Eric Baker.

The concert is free to the public and will be held in the Jack Rodgers Fine Arts Center. Performers at the concert will present the World Premiere of 2 separate works from Award-winning American composer Timothy Brown, and Brown will also be attending the performance.