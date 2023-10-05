ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- For more than two decades, local filmmaker and horror enthusiast Billy Pon and his crew have been serving up scares and thrills at Odessa’s longest-running haunted house; they are back this year with more frightening fun with Mister Blister’s Haunt of Monsters and Madmen and tickets are on sale now.

The haunted house, located at 2215 W 2nd Street, will run from 7:00 p.m. to Midnight on October 20, 21, 27, and 28. The spectacular actors will be back for one last performance of the season on Halloween night, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Since 1998, the award-winning film director, known locally as Bloody Bill, has been serving up heart pumping adventure complete with chainsaws, quality props and monsters of every variety. His horror film, Circus of the Dead, was filmed entirely in Odessa. To say Pon knows horror is an understatement.

Are you brave enough to visit this house of horror? If so, you should get your tickets as soon as possible because they go fast; they can be purchased starting at $15.00 online or at the door.

Visit this website for more information on the production, including rules and health warnings you need to know before you go.