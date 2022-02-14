MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The U.S. Government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. Plant safety inspector in México received a threat. The threat was from the latest victim of Drug Cartel Turk Battles from Michoacán.

2.46 billion pounds of avocados are imported every year from Mexico. Michoacán is the only state in Mexico fully authorized to export avocados from Mexico.

The concern has risen for one local restaurant, Garely’s Mexican Restaurant, as the prices on the menu may rise because of the shortage.

“If avocados prices get higher, everything gets higher.” Karen Vitolas, Garely’s Mexican Restaurant Manager said.

Some locals are wanting more answers from the government. They are hoping the U.S. and Mexican governments can work together to get the import of avocados to continue.

“A lot of our labor down there and we import quite a bit here into the U.S. and I think it is up to them to step in and help us… Even though it’s a huge thing for us in our household… But also at the same time, I think it’s a leadership thing…I think both at a state and federal level they need to step in.” Tyler Yakalan from Midland said.

The U.S. embassy did put out a statement on Twitter saying, “Facilitating the export of Mexican avocados to America and ensuring the safety of our agricultural inspection teams go hand in hand,

We are working with the government of Mexico to guarantee security conditions that allow our personnel in Michoacán to resume operations.”

The suspension of avocados is until further notice.