BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Authorities are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown subject involved in credit card abuse.

On February 12 at about 4:07pm, Big Spring Police Department responded to the 2000 block S. Gregg St. HEB in reference to a theft. After arriving, authorities learned the victim was missing his debit card. After further investigation, authorities learned that on February 12, an unknown subject driving a dark colored car used the victim’s card at the 1800 block S. Gregg St. Delek.

Big Spring Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved.

If you have any information about this case, please submit a tip here and reference case number 2-23-00434. No caller ID is ever used, and all tips are anonymous.

You can also call the TIPS line at 432-263-8477 and still remain anonymous.