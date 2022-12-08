REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after a deadly crash on IH-10 on Wednesday morning.

DPS says that the vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Maxwell Lawrence Bucher, of Austin, was traveling westbound on IH-10 in the left lane, when it veered off the south side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle then rolled over off the north side of the road into a ravine.

Investigators said that Bucher was pronounced dead at the scene, and that it appears he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.