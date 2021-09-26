August’s slowest-selling car in each state

A 2019 Jeep Compass on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as major automakers are forced to halt production, leading to lower inventory levels especially for the most in-demand vehicles. Despite reduced inventory and heightened demand for both new and used cars overall, some vehicles defy this trend and languish on dealer lots. These slow-selling cars can bring savings opportunities for car buyers, even in today’s challenging car market.

Analyzing nearly one million new and used cars sold in August 2021 to determine the fastest-selling new and used cars, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average new car takes 26 days to sell and the average used car takes 34.6 days to sell. New cars are selling over a week faster than in July, where the average was 35 days, and used cars are selling slightly faster compared to 35.4 days last month.

Slowest-Selling New Cars by State

What were August’s slowest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the lowest demand by state:

Slowest-Selling New Car in Each State In August
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaChevrolet Trax199.7
ArizonaJeep Cherokee107.8
ArkansasFord Ecosport199.3
CaliforniaJeep Compass113.9
ColoradoAlfa Romeo Giulia159.4
ConnecticutJeep Compass267.6
DelawareFord Ecosport159.3
FloridaINFINITI Q50181.1
GeorgiaINFINITI QX50130.4
HawaiiNissan Rogue35.4
IdahoJeep Grand Cherokee79.0
IllinoisJeep Compass208.4
IndianaBuick Encore169.2
IowaHyundai Tucson90.3
KansasJeep Renegade187.2
KentuckyAlfa Romeo Stelvio90.2
LouisianaNissan Murano104.1
MaineFord Ecosport102.8
MarylandLincoln Corsair263.2
MassachusettsBMW 2 Series110.1
MichiganLincoln Corsair165.0
MinnesotaAcura TLX107.9
MississippiBuick Encore271.0
MissouriNissan Altima132.4
MontanaHyundai Sonata53.0
NebraskaAcura TLX145.6
NevadaAlfa Romeo Giulia241.6
New HampshireNissan Altima122.1
New JerseyJeep Compass222.3
New MexicoFord Ecosport104.5
New YorkAcura TLX120.4
North CarolinaChevrolet Trax163.2
North DakotaJeep Renegade71.8
OhioAlfa Romeo Stelvio134.6
OklahomaNissan Altima107.8
OregonINFINITI QX50160.7
PennsylvaniaAlfa Romeo Giulia144.9
Rhode IslandHyundai Kona EV105.7
South CarolinaJeep Compass301.9
South DakotaHyundai Sonata62.6
TennesseeAcura TLX107.5
TexasINFINITI Q50108.8
UtahGenesis G80138.2
VermontAudi Q363.3
VirginiaJeep Compass208.4
WashingtonVolvo XC60308.0
West VirginiaNissan Murano84.0
WisconsinNissan Altima132.4
WyomingHonda Pilot128.6
  • The slowest-selling new car in the most states is the Jeep Compass in six states. 
  • Jeep is the most represented automaker on the list with the slowest-selling vehicle in 10 states.
  • SUVs are the slowest-selling vehicle type in 32 states.
  • The slowest-selling car across all states is the Volvo XC60 in Washington, which takes 308 days to sell.

Slowest-Selling Used Cars by State

Here are the slowest-selling used cars by state:

Slowest-Selling Used Car in Each State in August
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaSubaru Outback71.2
AlaskaMercedes-Benz GLE79.9
ArkansasMercedes-Benz GLS77.1
ArizonaMercedes-Benz GLS73.9
CaliforniaMaserati Levante74.1
ColoradoHonda Accord Hybrid88.5
ConnecticutFord Ecosport89.5
DelawareFord F-15060.0
FloridaKia Niro169.3
GeorgiaMaserati Levante77.7
HawaiiFord Escape66.4
IowaJeep Wrangler Unlimited97.6
IdahoLand Rover Discovery Sport71.0
IllinoisMercedes-Benz GLA100.9
IndianaFord Ecosport94.6
KansasFord Ecosport100.9
KentuckyFord Ranger72.4
LouisianaBMW 5 Series69.6
MassachusettsFord Edge84.6
MarylandGenesis G8068.6
MaineLand Rover Range Rover72.4
MichiganNissan Titan XD68.3
MinnesotaJeep Gladiator57.3
MissouriKia Soul64.8
MississippiLand Rover Range Rover85.4
MontanaChevrolet Equinox73.1
North CarolinaBuick Enclave62.3
North DakotaRam Pickup 1500 Classic45.8
NebraskaFord Edge94.6
New HampshireLincoln Navigator L183.5
New JerseyJeep Compass62.9
New MexicoBMW 7 Series92.7
NevadaVolvo S9061.2
New YorkChevrolet Tahoe71.5
OhioLincoln Navigator73.3
OklahomaINFINITI QX8065.3
OregonMercedes-Benz E-Class76.5
PennsylvaniaKia Niro88.4
Rhode IslandMercedes-Benz GLC52.3
South CarolinaFord Ecosport94.5
South DakotaFord Expedition69.5
TennesseeRam Pickup 1500 Classic53.1
TexasVolvo XC4086.1
UtahBMW 3 Series95.1
VirginiaGMC Acadia64.2
VermontBMW 3 Series82.3
WashingtonKia Rio83.6
WisconsinFord Edge78.1
West VirginiaChevrolet Silverado 150092.3
WyomingChevrolet Silverado 150071.8
  • The Ford Ecosport is the slowest-selling used car in the most states, at four.
  • SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the slowest-selling used car type in 32 states.
  • Pickup trucks are the slowest-selling vehicle in eight states.
  • The slowest-selling used car across all states is the Lincoln Navigator L in New Jersey at 183.5 days.

What does this mean for car shoppers? Prolonged time on dealer lots indicates that supply is higher than demand, which could be because pricing is too high or the car isn’t as pop11 ular as its competition. Knowing how long vehicles remain on dealer lots can present negotiation opportunities for consumers as dealers likely want to sell these vehicles. Each iSeeCars.com vehicle listing includes a car’s days on market and if the price has already been reduced, to provide shoppers with the information needed to help them make the smartest purchase decision.

