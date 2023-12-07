ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Atmos Energy will be performing routine maintenance, involving the safe removal of natural gas on Loop 338 near 22nd Street next week.

According to a release, Atmos Energy remains focused on its vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, with this system modernization work demonstrating a continued investment in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability, and local communities.

Atmos Energy says this procedure is a necessary, safe, and standard industry practice used to extract natural gas from an isolated section of pipeline by burning it, rather than allowing it to escape directly into the atmosphere. This practice reduces fugitive greenhouse gases and diminishes the mercaptan odorant to lessen the smell of natural gas in the air.

The process will result in a controlled flame and moderate noise, and Atmos Energy has advised city staff, public officials, 911 operators, and emergency responders.

Work is expected to begin on Monday, December 11th and last throughout the week.