MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Atmos Energy will be performing routine maintenance involving the safe removal of natural gas on Cynthia Drive, just east of Fairgrounds Road, starting on Monday, December 4th. The maintenance is expected to last through the week.

Atmos Energy says it remains focused on its vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, and this system modernization work demonstrates a continued investment in safety, innovation. environmental sustainability, and the communities it serves.

The company also says it is committed to protecting and preserving the environment, stating that this procedure is a necessary, safe, and standard industry practice used to extract natural gas from an isolated portion of pipeline by burning rather than allowing it to escape directly into the atmosphere.

This routine practice reduces the fugitive greenhouse gases and diminishes the mercaptan odorant to lessen the smell of natural gas in the air.

The process will result in a controlled flame and moderate noise. Atmos Energy has advised city staff, public officials, 911 operators, and emergency responders.