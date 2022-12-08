MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ATMOS Energy made the company’s largest financial donation in West Texas today, when they presented a check to the “Together, We are More” Capital Campaign from Senior Life Midland.

The aim of Senior Life Midland’s new campaign is to help accommodate the ever-changing needs of the growing senior population in West Texas. This includes the construction of a new facility geared towards caring for seniors in the area – a project which began construction earlier this year and has already secured a majority of its funding.

Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie, Senior Life Midland’s Executive Director, says “Never before in our history as an organization has the need for growth been more evident. We have known for some time that we need additional space and have struggled with the challenges of an aging facility.”

With the $150,000 donation from ATMOS Energy, Senior Life Midland can expand the Meals On Wheels kitchen in the facility, as well as provide ADA compliance, safety measures for staff and volunteers, and updated technology in the facility, and generally improve the functions programs already being run by the group.

Senior Life Midland has been active for the past 48 years, serving both the most food insecure, homebound seniors, and the active and independent senior populations in Midland. Their services include Meals on Wheels, One Day At A Time, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Foster Grandparents, Senior Companions, Americorp Seniors, and general handyman services, all designed to address issues within the senior community.

To learn more information about the group and their services, or to learn how you can help make a difference for seniors in West Texas, please visit www.SeniorLifeMidland.org.