ODESSA, Texas – Congratulations to our Athlete of the Week – Odessa High senior quarterback Diego Cervantes!

The Bronchos signal-caller has led OHS to an early 2-1 record in non-district play. Last week against Lubbock Coronado, Cervantes passed for 273 yards with 2 touchdowns. He also ran for 95 yards with 4 TD on the ground.

Odessa High will travel to face Wichita Falls Rider (3-0) at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Watch the video above for more!