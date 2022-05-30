LOVING COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Loving County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety , Loving County EMS, and the Wink Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene of a deadly crash at the intersection of County Road 300 and Highway 652.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office, at least six people have died in the crash. Two others have been air lifted to the hospital.

The names of those involved in the crash have not yet been released and the cause of the crash is still under investigation. According to the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office, the intersection will be closed for several more hours as law enforcement agencies continue to investigate. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route or expect “significant” delays.