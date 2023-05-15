Video Credit: Larry Jacquez via Storyful

FARMINGTON, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- At least three people are dead and several have been injured following an active shooter situation in New Mexico.

According to the Farmington Police Department, FPD officers, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Mexico State Police are investigating, and details are limited at this time; however, FPD confirmed the suspect was shot and killed after confronting multiple officers. The name of the suspect is not yet known.

Two officers were shot, one from the Farmington Police Department and one from New Mexico State Police, both are currently at San Juan Regional Medical Center being treated for their injuries and are said to be stable. Additionally, multiple civilian victims have been reported with at least three dead.

Because of the ongoing investigation, Dustin Avenue, between Ute Street and Apache Street have been closed. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.