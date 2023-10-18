MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Astound Broadband said in a post on Wednesday that they are aware of the widespread disruption to service across the area.

Astound says this disruption is due to extensive damage to fibers on multiple routes in the fiber network, caused by construction activities.

Crews and technicians are working as quickly as possible to restore connectivity.

As of 9:42pm, Astound says progress continues to be made on restoration efforts. No estimated restoration time was provided at the time of publishing this story.