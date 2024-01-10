MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The section of “A” Street from Wadley Avenue to Veterans Airpark Lane will be closed beginning on Thursday, January 11th.

The City of Midland says the construction project will last approximately two weeks, resulting in the removal and replacement of 5 inches of asphalt pavement.

“Barring any unforeseen delays, work should last approximately two weeks with traffic shifting halfway through the project,” Transportation Department officials stated. “Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving will be completing the final add-on phase of our 2023 Mill and Inlay project.”