ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ashley Schwarz was convicted of one count of Capital Murder, one count of Injury to a Child Intentionally Causing Serious Bodily Injury and one count of Injury to a Child Intentionally Causing Serious Bodily Injury by Omission.

While investigating, officers learned the child had been punished and was not allowed to eat breakfast and was allegedly forced to jump on a trampoline without stopping for ‘an extended period of time,’ according to an affidavit released at the time.

Officers obtained a search warrant a learned the temperature of the trampoline was about 110 degrees and the ground was about 150 degrees, police said.

In court last week, Ashley testified that she’d fed both Jaylin and her sister breakfast and lunch and that they’d been given water, regardless, an autopsy revealed the child died from dehydration.

Daniel and Ashley were granted custody of Jaylin and her younger sister after they removed from their mother’s care. Both Daniel and Ashley have been out on a $600,000 bond since 2021.

Her husband, Daniel Schwarz, is also facing the same charges; it is unclear when his trial will begin.

