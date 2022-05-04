TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Transportation is observing National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May, reminding drivers to be extra vigilant around riders and to give them extra space and consideration on the state’s roadways.

“On average, at least one motorcycle rider dies every day in a crash on our streets and highways,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Each of these riders is a husband or wife, someone’s son or daughter, brother or sister or mother or father. As more and more motorcyclists take to the road to enjoy the beautiful Texas scenery and warmer weather, it’s crucial that drivers remain alert and look out for people riding motorcycles.”

TxDOT’s annual “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign calls attention to the safety precautions motorists must take to protect motorcyclists. State officials report that 519 motorcycle riders died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021, a 7% increase over the previous year. And even though motorcycles comprise less than 2% of vehicles in Texas, they accounted for 12% of the fatalities in 2021.

TxDOT has offered these life-saving safety tips for drivers to protect motorcyclists and prevent crashes: