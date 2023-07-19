ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man and self-proclaimed tattoo artist was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted a woman during an attempted robbery. Eduardo Juarez, 42, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on July 13, officers were called to a hotel room on E Highway 80 after a woman called 911. At the scene, investigators found a woman with fresh injuries, including bruising, swelling, and bleeding to her face and neck.

The victim told investigators that she had been living in the hotel for about two weeks. On July 10, the victim said she was visiting with a friend inside her room when her friend’s significant other arrived and brought Juarez with him. The woman said she was introduced to Juarez, who said he was a tattoo artist, and offered to give her a free tattoo in her hotel room.

Then, on July 13, the woman said she heard knocking at her door. She said she was unable to see out of the peephole but assumed that it must be housekeepers wanting to clean. When she opened the door, the victim said an unknown man forced the door open while three, possibly four men, including Juarez, rushed inside and began asking where “the money” was.

The woman said the men started tearing through her belongings searching for her purse; that’s when Juarez allegedly began punching her and asking her if she wanted to die. She said Juarez choked her and she pretended to be unconscious, while the intruders continued searching for her money. She said the men were unable to find the pocket in which her cash was hidden and left without taking anything.

Juarez was arrested on a warrant on July 19 and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Wednesday afternoon on an $80,000 bond. No other arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident.