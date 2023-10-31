PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Magician Bronson Chadwick will be putting on a performance at 2pm Wednesday night.

Chadwick, commonly referred to as the “Artist of the Impossible,” has been entertaining with magic for more than 20 years. He has entertained across the United States in places like New York, Dallas, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and more. He is also the owner of “The Wonder Store Magic and Fun Shop” in Odessa.

He will be performing on November 1st at 2pm in the Reeves County Library. Children are required to be accompanied by an adult to attend.

You can learn more about Chadwick on his website.