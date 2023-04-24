ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Arts and the City of Odessa will be celebrating Arts Appreciation Day on Tuesday from 5pm to 6pm at City Hall.

“This is the time of year when the arts & culture industry come to city hall and thank the city council for their continued support throughout the years,” explained Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham.

The Arts Appreciation Reception includes the unveiling of the new community art gallery. With more than 20 pieces from local artists selected to hang inside the council chambers from April 1st, 2023 until March 31st, 2024.

“Steve Goff has been working hard over the last two weeks to get the exhibit installed,” continued Ham, “It’s a great place to showcase the work of our local artists, and encourage community members to attend and participate in city council meetings.”

Musicians from the Odessa College/Odessa Arts/Basin Theatre Works, co-production of the musical, ‘Bright Star,’ will also provide music.

“Basin Theatre Works is grateful to collaborate with Odessa College & Odessa Arts for the musical production of Bright Star at the historic Ector Theatre. The amount of talent involved is extraordinary and proves that the arts are alive and thriving in the Permian Basin,” said Basin Theatre Works executive director Jon Montgomery.

This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.