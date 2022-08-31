ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Local law enforcement and the Odessa Fire Marshal are on the hunt for the person who tried to set fire to a home on 55th Street, and they’re not the only ones who wants answers. Neighbors who live near the home also want the suspected arsonist brought to justice.

“I was very concerned because fire is nothing to play with and it’s very dangerous. A lot of kids are in the neighborhood and there’s a school just across the way,” said Estella Batie.

“This is the biggest crime we’ve had in this neighborhood,” said Tabitha Meisenheimer.

Estella Batie and her husband live on 55th Street just one house away from where police say someone tried to set fire inside a home by lighting plywood on fire. Investigators say that same suspect also started a grass fire in the backyard.

The crime happened back in early June, but neighbors say in order to get some peace of mind they want the suspect caught.

“I thought this was the perfect neighborhood, and for some reason, it’s going downhill. The cops are doing their job but I think they should be doing a little more,” said Batie.

“I panicked because we do live next door and it scared me because this is my home. This is where I’m raising my kids now,” said Meisenheimer.

As the investigation continues, Odessa law enforcement is reaching out to the public for leads on their suspected arsonist. ABC Big 2 News reached out to the Odessa Fire Marshal’s Office for details on the situation, but they said they do not comment on ongoing investigations.

If you know anything about the fire, Odessa Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward.