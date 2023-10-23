

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man accused of setting fire to a business after he was fired from the company has been identified as William Arnett.

According to the City of Odessa, around 12:30 a.m. on October 20, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Circle C Trucking, located in the 2500 block of W Murphy. Investigators said the fire was intentionally set by a suspect who left the scene in a white Chevrolet Trailblazer. The suspect was identified as a former employee of the trucking company who had recently been let go from his job.

Around 1:50 a.m. officers saw a vehicle matching the suspect’s description and conducted a traffic stop. Jail records show that Arnett was initially jailed on suspicion of drunk driving. He was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later charged with Arson of A Building.

OFR remained on the scene for hours battling the fire and said the investigation was ongoing as of Friday morning. We’ve requested more information from the City to learn more about the fire and Arnett’s subsequent arrest and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Arnett remained in custody as of Monday morning on a combined $26,000 bond.