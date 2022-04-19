ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last Thursday after failing to appear in court to answer to charges following an apartment fire in 2021. Antonia Martinez, 39, was charged with Arson in January of that year after crews responded to the fire in the 2500 block of E 2nd Street.

According to an arrest affidavit, at the scene, fire investigators found a single unit in flames. The damage from the fire was contained to the inside of the structure and the entire unit was damaged in the blaze.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw Martinez ask for her lighter before entering the unit. The witnesses then told investigators a short time later, they saw smoke and fire coming from the unit shortly after Martinez exited. They said prior to the fire, Martinez was “yelling and acting strange”, saying someone in the apartment was bothering her. However, that unit was reportedly unoccupied and had no electricity or gas service.

Martinez was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the fire and was later arrested and released on a $20,000 bond. She was expected in court on March 24, but failed to show and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She remained behind bars as of Tuesday morning; her bond has now been set at $40,000. Jail records shows Martinez has been arrested multiple times since 2007 on charges such as Evading Arrest, Possession, Prostitution, Criminal Trespassing, and Public Intoxication.