MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Wednesday, the Midland Police Department and Midland ISD Police Department arrested seven people amid an ongoing investigation after an MISD student was allegedly caught with a gun and marijuana in a car near the Legacy High School Campus. Now, an affidavit has revealed new information about the investigation.

According to jail records, 18-year-old Angel Carrillo, 17-year-old Joseph Garibay, 17-year-old Josiah Munos, 17-year-old Angel Rivera, Jr., and 17-year-old Daniel Valasquez, are all facing drug and weapons charges.

After Garibay was taken into custody Thursday morning, investigators with MPD and MISD PD were deployed in the area surrounding the LHS campus. Court records show that targeted patrol was the result of recent “gang issues”.

“Our local street gangs have been back and forth committing different acts of violence towards each other, including drive-by (shootings) and a jumping that occurred at the Legacy school on September 12,” the affidavit stated.

While conduction surveillance, officers saw a male known as an associate of the 1230 gang; when the man saw police, he allegedly ducked into an alleyway. A short time later, investigators said they saw members of rival gangs in a Nissan and a Honda that were stopped near each other in the roadway. The affidavit said an argument was taking place between people occupying both cars and investigators believed those individuals involved were about to fight, so they conducted a traffic stop. Inside the Honda, officers allegedly found, in plain sight, a single rolled blunt, four handguns, and about 25 THC vape cartridges.

Carrillo, Munos, Rivera, and Valasquez, along with two juvenile suspects, were arrested around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Garibay has since bonded out of the Midland County Detention Center on an unknown bond while the other adult suspects remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon, each on a $20,000 bond. The two juveniles were taken to the Barbara Culver Juvenile Center.