ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left two injured.

According to OPD, around 10:20 p.m. on August 21, officers were called to Woodson Park at 1020 E Murphey Street to investigate. Officers said a fight broke out and that two women were shot amid the altercation.

One victim was taken to Medical Center Hospital where she remained as of Tuesday morning. A second victim was treated and Odessa Regional Medical Center and was later released.

A suspect, identified as Cavaya Jefferson, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. She has been charged with Deadly Conduct. Jefferson remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday morning, her bond has not yet been set.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.