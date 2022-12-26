MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department made an arrest in a Capital Murder case from earlier this month.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Jordan Pierre Golden for the killing of Anjaya L. Saddler and Decamren Sims at The Ranch Apartments on December 17. Police say they found the two victims dead with gunshot wounds in the apartment complex, and were also notified of another gunshot victim, 21-year-old Deondrick Sims, who drove himself to the hospital. Deondrick Sims was reported to be in stable condition.

Police have identified 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love and 25-year-old Jamar Yusef Jackson Jr. as additional suspects in the case. Arrest warrants have been issued and Midland Police are asking for help in locating the suspects. If you have information on their whereabouts, please contact the Midland Police Department at (432) 685-7110 or call Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS, 1-800-7LOCKUP.

The department says the investigation is on-going pending other charges.