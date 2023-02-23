ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a theft at an oilfield company. Gilbert Murrillo, 42, has been charged with theft.

A concerted investigation involving the business security coordinator, the Odessa Police Department and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, resulted in the recovery of 166 joints of pipes from a traffic stop and subsequent search warrant of the suspect’s home.



This investigation is ongoing, and OPD would like to warn individuals that under the Texas Penal Code, Theft, Section 31.03, receiving or buying stolen or suspected stolen property can result in criminal charges. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.