ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Authorities have arrested an Odessa man wanted in connection with the late April shooting death of 36-year-old Crystal Williams. Larry Johnson, 31, has been charged with Murder and Tampering with Evidence.

Around 11:51 a.m. on April 27, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Faudree Ranch Apartments to conduct a welfare check after friends of Williams said they’d not heard from her in several days. Inside the apartment home, investigators found Williams dead from a single gunshot wound to the head. Because of the condition of her body, OPD said they believed she’d been dead for at least 24 hours.

Neighbors in the apartment complex reported hearing a bang between 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 25 but dismissed the sound because they thought it had been made by a clothes dryer.

Friends of the victim told investigators that she’d been in a dating relationship with Johnson at the time of death and that the couple had been arguing. One friend said she’d asked Johnson via text message about why Williams wasn’t speaking with friends- in that text exchange, Johnson stated he was working and that he and Williams had “blocked” each other and were not on speaking terms.

Investigators then made contact with Johnson and learned he’d recorded parts of an argument he’d had with Williams- in the videos recovered from Williams’ cell phone, investigators discovered she had been wearing the same clothes she was wearing when her body was found. Investigators said the video also showed Williams standing near the spot where she was killed. Further, investigators said cell phones belonging to Williams and Johnson were pinging off the same tower and were in close proximity to each other at the presumed time of death.

Johnson was arrested on a warrant in Midland County on May 9. He remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon on a $500,000 bond.