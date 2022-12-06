MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A former Legacy High student has been arrested in connection with several stolen vehicles taken from the school in November. Anzell Coleman,17, has been charged with multiple counts of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and multiple counts of Theft of Property.

Investigators said in November, a red Jeep Cherokee, black Toyota 4Runner, and white Ford Explorer were all reported stolen from the school’s parking lot on different days. Coleman, who was later caught driving the stolen Jeep, was identified by witnesses as the person who took each vehicle from the school. Witnesses said they knew Coleman because they had seen him around campus prior to his dropping out.

According to an affidavit, investigators saw campus security video that showed Coleman entering a room and stealing keys; he was then seen using the stolen keys to drive away in vehicles parked on campus.

Coleman was arrested on December 3 and was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon on a $30,500 bond. A mugshot for Coleman was not immediately available.