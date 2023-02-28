BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested a man Tuesday morning after a call of shots fired. Rigoberto Vasquez, 27, has been charged with Evading Arrest, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Deadly Conduct.

According to Big Spring PD, around 10:45 a.m. on February 28, officers were called to the 1500 block of Donley to investigate after shots were fired. An officer in the area when the 911 call came in reported seeing a man, later identified as Vasquez, running into a home in the 900 block of E 15th Street. The officer yelled for Vasquez to stop, but he reportedly continued running and made in into the home.

A perimeter was established around the home and Vasquez eventually exited the back door and was taken into custody. A preliminary investigation revealed Vasquez was involved in the shooting on Donley, but no victims have yet come forward with any additional information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detectives Sergeant John Haynes at (432) 264-2558 or Crime Stoppers at (432)263-TIPS.