MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Police have arrested a man after a shooting Thursday night that sent one person to the hospital.

Mario Lara has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Around 10:15 p.m. MPD responded to a call of a gunshot victim in the 3200 block of Franklin Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.