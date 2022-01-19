MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A probable cause affidavit in the arrest of Jose Porras, 19, has revealed new details in the murder of 23-year-old Alex Sierra.

Around 4:40 p.m. on January 18, the Midland Police Department and the Midland Fire Department responded to the Clusters Apartment at 4415 Northcrest in reference to a body found on a sidewalk within the apartment complex. At the scene, investigators found Sierra dead from multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso.

A suspect, later identified as Porras, was also found on the scene close to where the victim lay. Investigators detained Porras at the scene and an affidavit revealed investigators found blood on Porras, and a paring knife in his pocket.

Porras was taken in for questioning where he admitted to taking methamphetamines and attacking Sierra because he “did not trust him”. Porras told police he initially tried to choke the victim, but stabbed him after the victim tried to defend himself. He later moved the body to the sidewalk outside the apartment.

Porras has been booked into the Midland County Jail and has been charged with Murder