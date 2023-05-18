MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- People gathered to protest Midland Police Department’s apparent lack of effort in the search of Madeline Portoja, who has been missing since May 10th at around 11pm.

Midland Police Department stated officers have been working around the clock, using every tool and asset available, to locate Madeline and the facts leading to her disappearance. However, protesters are not satisfied with their level of urgency in the matter.

According to a release Thursday afternoon, MPD remains in contact with the family regarding the investigation and will continue searching. MPD asks the public to contact the Police Department with any information that may lead to her whereabouts at 432-685-7108.

