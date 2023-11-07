ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting and robbery that occurred on E. 35th Street and the 2700 block of Center.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, at about 11pm on Monday, November 6th, officers with Odessa Police Department responded to 505 E. 35th Street, referencing a gunshot victim. After arriving, officers found Raymundo Sanchez, 38, suffering a gunshot wound to his lower extremity.

While investigating, officers were alerted to another crime scene in the 2700 block of Center, involving a subject, named Charles Whittington, 48.

Whittington Sanchez

At the scene, Wittington reported he had been robbed in the area of Sanchez’s residence. Officers quickly realized both calls were related.

By this point, investigators believe Sanchez and an unknown subject robbed Whittington at gunpoint in the 2700 block of Center, with Sanchez and the other subject fleeing the scene to the north. Whittington claimed nothing was stolen during the incident.

Instead of calling the police, Whittington searched for Sanchez and the other subject. After about 30 minutes, Whittington located Sanchez and the other individual walking in the 3500 block of North Muskingum. Still not calling the police, Whittington chased the subjects with his car through yards and through the roadway.

Police believe that Whittington struck the unknown subject, but the subject fled the scene. Whittington also chose to not remain on the scene, driving his heavily damaged vehicle back home.

Sanchez initially stated that an unknown person shot him while he was walking. The wound trajectory and other evidence, however, did not support this statement. Sanchez eventually admitted that he accidentally shot himself at some point during the incident.

Based on facts of the case, investigators issued warrants for Sanchez for Aggravated Robbery, a first degree felony, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, a third degree felony, and False Report, a class B misdemeanor.

Whittington was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony, due to him attempting to run over Sanchez with a vehicle, long after the initial crime has been committed. Additionally, the City says Whittington’s actions went far beyond what is acceptable for self-defense according to Chapter nine of the Texas Penal Code.

OPD is confident at this point in the investigation that this incident is not related to the shooting that occurred at the Southgate Apartments, located at 2735 E. 8th Street.