ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An armed robbery suspect is in custody after investigators said he voluntarily turned himself in earlier this week. Allan Manuel Santamaria has been charged with Armed Robbery, a first-degree felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on February 18, officers responded to a robbery at a DK convenience store on N Dixie Boulevard after employees called 911 and said they’d been robbed. The employees told investigators that a man in a mask and hoodie had demanded money while wielding a “very sharp bread knife”.

A clerk said that the man demanded money and said he would kill her if she didn’t comply. In all, the suspect reportedly left the scene with $150. He then threw his knife and mask in a dumpster before leaving the area.

On February 23, officers responded to a call after a man, later identified as Santamaria, approached a deputy and said he wanted to turn himself in. Santamaria was then taken to the police station for an interview where he reportedly described the crime in detail. Santamaria was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at $75,000.