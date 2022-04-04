ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- A man accused of robbing a business at gunpoint late last month has been arrested, according to Odessa Crime Stoppers. Two arrest warrants were issued for Isaiah Jerald Jackson, 33, of Humble, Texas on March 24; he was taken into custody Monday.

Jackson was charged with Aggravated Robbery and Felon in Possession of a Firearm after OPD said he robbed the Rose Garden Spa, located at 800 East 7th Street on March 21. OPD said Jackson also assaulted an employee of the business before leaving the spa with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to Crime Stoppers, Jackson’s “partner in crime”, Torey Nakke Trammelle, was also arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service in New Orleans. The pair will now be returned to Texas to face charges.