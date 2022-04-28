Courtesy: ECSO

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a robbery suspect.

According to ECSO, on April 22, an unknown man robbed the Lucky 7 Game Room at 4801 N Andrews Highway. Wielding a firearm, the man demanded money from patrons and staff. The suspect is described as a tall white man with a medium build. The man was clean shaven and wore dark sweat pants, a white t-shirt, baseball cap, and a surgical mask.

If you recognize the man in the video, or have any information about this crime, you are encouraged to call Investigator Criswell at 335-3050 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-E1660. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.