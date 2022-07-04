ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Arkansas man was arrested late last week after a traffic stop. Raymond Charles Jr., 41, has been charged with drug possession, theft of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to an affidavit, on July 1, an officer with the Odessa Police Department saw Charles speeding in the 100 block of Pronto Street near the intersection of Truck Street. The officer stated the driver then ran a stop sign and continued driving at more than 70 miles an hour in a 35 mile per hour residential road. The driver, later identified as Charles, eventually pulled over for police on Trunk Street.

When the officer approached Charles, he stated he smelled alcohol and marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The officer said Charles had bloodshot eyes and admitted to drinking a couple of beers prior to getting behind the wheel. While speaking with Charles, the officer noticed a THC vape pen inside the truck.

The officer then asked Charles to step out of his vehicle for a search. The officer found a loaded gun next to the driver’s seat and then discovered the firearm had been reported stolen out of Arkansas. He also found additional THC vape cartridges and a bag of marijuana in the truck as well as a baggie of fentanyl hidden in Charles’ pants.

According to the officer, when he ran a check on Charles’ background, he discovered that Charles has a lengthy criminal history through five states including a felony conviction for burglary in Arkansas.

Charles was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $91,000. A mugshot for Charles was not immediately available.